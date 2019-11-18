Report Cards To Go Paperless In Beaverton
Beaverton, Or. – The Beaverton School District is about to make the switch to electronic report cards. The district’s Maureen Wheeler says they’ll move to electronic report cards for all students in January. Parents will access the report through their Parent Vue account. She says secondary students and parents already have the ability to go online to check progress.
She says the move will save money and will let parents get results just a few days after the grades come in. Parents sometimes had to wait for up to two weeks to receive the report card via snail mail.