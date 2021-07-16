      Weather Alert

UPDATE: CONFLICTING REPORTS: Blazers Star Damian Lillard May Or May Not Request Trade

Jul 16, 2021 @ 10:21am

UPDATE: The Oregonians Aaron Fentress reports the Lillard trade request story is FALSE. You can listen to the press conference LIVE on FM NEWS 101 KXL.

PORTLAND, Ore. – A new report Friday from basketball outlet True Hoop says Blazers star Damian Lillard plans to request a trade.

However, Blazer teammate Jusuf Nurkic disputes the report:

 

And in an interview with Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, Lillard, who has 4 years left on his contract with Portland, doesn’t officially request a trade.

Lillard is scheduled to meet with the media at 12:30 Friday as part of his commitment with Team USA basketball.

He’s expected to address today’s report.

This story will be updated after that press conference.

 

