UPDATE: CONFLICTING REPORTS: Blazers Star Damian Lillard May Or May Not Request Trade

UPDATE: The Oregonians Aaron Fentress reports the Lillard trade request story is FALSE. You can listen to the press conference LIVE on FM NEWS 101 KXL.
An NBA source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has no plans to request a trade. #RipCity https://t.co/XDlEiLinbG
— Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) July 16, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. – A new report Friday from basketball outlet True Hoop says Blazers star Damian Lillard plans to request a trade.
Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come.
If this is a surprise, you haven't been paying attention. https://t.co/FS7KL1pPPm
— Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 16, 2021
However, Blazer teammate Jusuf Nurkic disputes the report:
Y’all really about to believe a guy with a name Henry abboott 🤖. 🤣🤣🤣. 🧢 🧢 https://t.co/Z3VWcA7gTr
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) July 16, 2021
And in an interview with Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, Lillard, who has 4 years left on his contract with Portland, doesn’t officially request a trade.
A @YahooSports conversation with Damian Lillard from Las Vegas on Team USA’s early struggles and where he currently stands with the Portland Trail Blazers. https://t.co/VT9eTHLIvr
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 16, 2021
Lillard is scheduled to meet with the media at 12:30 Friday as part of his commitment with Team USA basketball.
He’s expected to address today’s report.
This story will be updated after that press conference.