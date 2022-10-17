KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Blazers Sign Nassir Little To Extension

October 17, 2022 12:15PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – A promising young Portland Trail Blazer will remain in Rip City for the foreseeable future.

ESPN reports Nassir Little has agreed to a four year contract extension.

The deal is expected to be worth $28 million.

“Nassir is a talented player who has grown every year and has a very bright future,” said General Manager Joe Cronin. “We are very excited that he chose to extend with us, and we look forward to continuing to see him shine on and off the court.”

Little is now signed through the 2026-2027 season.

