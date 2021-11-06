      Weather Alert

Report: Blazers President Of Operations Neil Olshey Under Investigation

Nov 6, 2021 @ 7:59am
PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 20: President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Moda Center on October 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Portland, ORE. — Friday night, several reports surfaced that Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey was under investigation.  The investigation stems from employees alleging a toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics according to Yahoo Sports.

Sources say multiple grievances have been filed against Olshey since he was hired in 2012.

The review is expected to wrap up “shortly” and the results will be presented to team governor Jody Allen, who will then make a decision about Olshey’s future according to Yahoo Sports.

“We don’t have a comment on this matter at this time,” the Blazers said in a statement to The Athletic.

