REPORT: Blazers Acquire Detroit Piston, And Portland Native, Jerami Grant In Pre-Draft Deal

Jun 22, 2022 @ 3:13pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have made a big trade on the eve of the NBA draft.

ESPN reports Rip City is sending a 1st round pick from 2025 to Detroit for Jerami Grant.

Grant is the son of former Blazer Harvey Grant and is from Portland.

He also played with Damian Lillard for Team USA in the last Olympic games.

