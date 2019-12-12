Report: At Least Nine Former Employees At Catlin Gabel Sexually Abused Students
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A report says at least nine former teachers and other staffers at a private school in Portland, Oregon, sexually abused, groped or had sex with students in the last four decades.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that those were the findings of a year-long internal investigation commissioned by the board of trustees at Catlin Gabel.
The investigation was launched last October after a former student alleged on Facebook that she’d been abused by a Catlin teacher.
Catlin apologized to parents in a letter it issued Wednesday.