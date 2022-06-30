      Weather Alert

REPORT: Anfernee Simons Agrees To Contract Extension With Blazers

Jun 30, 2022 @ 3:34pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – Ant is coming back to Rip City.

Several reports say the Blazers and Anfernee Simons have agreed to a 4 year, $100 million dollar contract extension.

Simons was a restricted free agent.

 

