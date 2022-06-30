REPORT: Anfernee Simons Agrees To Contract Extension With Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Ant is coming back to Rip City.
Several reports say the Blazers and Anfernee Simons have agreed to a 4 year, $100 million dollar contract extension.
Simons was a restricted free agent.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + WME Sports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022
