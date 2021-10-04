      Weather Alert

Report: Abandonment Of Seattle Police Precinct Didn’t Violate Policy

Oct 4, 2021 @ 3:23pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle’s police oversight office says the abandonment of a precinct by officers during last summer’s racial justice protests didn’t violate laws or departmental policies.

The Office of Police Accountability on Monday released released its findings from a months-long investigation into the abandonment of the precinct on June 8, 2020, after 10 days of protests over George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer in late May.

In the oversight office’s investigation, police leaders faced four allegations of misconduct: that they failed to take responsibility for their respective commands, didn’t adhere to laws or policy, used improper discretion and were unprofessional.

None of the allegations was sustained by the office.

