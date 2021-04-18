Report: 3 Dead In What Police Call “Active Shooter Situation” In Austin, Texas
Courtesy: MGN
UPDATE: Austin Police say the shooting appears to be a domestic situation that escalated. There is not believed to be any danger to the general public.
AUSTIN, Texas (CBS)— Multiple people are dead in a reported active attack/shooter incident in Northwest Austin.
It’s happening at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway near the Arboretum, off 183.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three people have been killed.
Austin Police are advising residents in the are to shelter in place.
EMS says there are no more patients on the scene.
