Replacement Parts For The Interstate Bridge Arrive
PORTLAND, Ore.–Two 12 foot in diameter sheaves were placed on a barge in the Willamette River by the St. Johns Bridge Tuesday. The barge brought them safely to a storage facility on the Columbia River.
The sheaves were specially made in Alabama for the 103 year old bridge. Those parts are responsible for raising and lowering of the bridge decks. September 12th through the 20th the North Bound lanes of the bridge will be closed so the repairs can be made. In 1999 engineers discovered the trunnions above the bridge were slowly wearing out. In 2020 it’s reached a point where mechanical repairs have to be done.