Repairs Continue After Extensive Damage Disrupts MAX Service

PORTLAND, Ore. — MAX service remains disrupted from Beaverton Transit Center to the Library and Galleria stops in downtown Portland for a fourth day as TriMet continues to make repairs after 1,500′ of overhead wires were ripped down and other equipment was damaged near Sunset Transit Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Passengers were evacuated from the train and put on shuttle buses. Buses remain in service and the transit agency says riders should expect major delays. They suggest riders also consider taking bus lines #20 or #58.
TriMet tells FM News 101 that crews are working around the clock, but there’s no word yet when repairs are expected to be complete. They’re not yet sure what caused the damage.