Reo’s Ribs Open Again After 18 Months
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Nov 13, 2018 @ 11:36 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.–   the small restaurant that you smell blocks away has reopened for business. Reo Varnado says he’s so happy to be back.  All of his employees stayed with him through this really bad time.  Reo’s caught fire  May 8, 2017.  Fire Investigators determined an ember left burning in a BBQ pit caused the fire.  For a long time the family thought the fire might have been arson since they received numerous threats.  Reo is thankful to the community and God for the opportunity to service the public once again.

