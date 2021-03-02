Renton, Washington Teachers Resist Return To Classroom
RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Public school teachers in Washington state continue to resist returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the urging of Gov. Jay Inslee.
Educators in Renton voted not to return to in-person teaching.
KIRO reports the Renton School District had planned for preschool, kindergarten and self-contained elementary special education teachers to return to school classrooms on Wednesday.
The teacher’s union says the district failed to address the safety concerns from school nurses, special education teachers and staff considered to be high-risk.
But the district said the union had already approved an agreement that said teachers would return on Wednesday.
There are about 15,000 total students in the Renton district.