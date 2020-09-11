Rent-A-Pal: An Interview with Wil Wheaton, Jon Stevenson & Brian Landis Folkins
In Brief: A fun conversation with actor Wil Wheaton and with Jon Stevenson who wrote and directed the horror flick Rent-A-Pal and with Brian Landis Folkins who co-starred with Wheaton.
Click here to watch Gary Wolcott’s interview.
Click here to read Gary Wolcott’s review of Rent-A-Pal.
You can find Rent-A-Pal in some theaters and it can be found in the usual streaming sources.
Gary Wolcott has been reviewing movies on radio, television and newspaper since 1990. He believes — and this is an estimate only — that he’s seen something close to 10,000 movies in his lifetime. Gary is a lifelong fan of films and catches a couple of hundred movies a year. He believes movies ought to be seen on the big screen and not on the small screen in your living room or family room. While he loves movies, he also says reviewing film can be a real sacrifice and that he sees many movies so you don’t have to.
He is one of KXL 101.1 FM’s film critics and joined the news staff in 2014. Gary is also the film critic for Tri-Cities, Washington’s Tri-City Herald.