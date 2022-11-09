KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Rene Gonzalez Defeats JoAnn Hardesty In Portland City Commissioner Race

November 9, 2022 1:34PM PST
Portland, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty has conceded to Rene Gonzalez in the fight for Portland City Council.  In a message on line to supporters, Commissioner Hardesty said:

I am proud of the values we represented and the accomplishments we brought to life in Portland. My hope going forward is that our city will be a place where people of all backgrounds can thrive, where no one is scapegoated because they are poor. This place we call home is suffering. This is disproportionate and remains rooted in inequitable and exclusion. We have made real progress, and now my colleagues on the council and across our community must shoulder the responsibility to create systems of care. My mission remains to help make it so.

You can continue to reach out to me with your ideas and vision for a better Portland. Our relationships are at the foundation of meaningfully addressing the crises we are facing. My gratitude again to everyone in this campaign.

Rene Gonzalez took to Twitter to address his supporters and the City of Portland:

 

