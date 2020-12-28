Removal Of Derailed Train Cars Begins In Washington State
CUSTER, WA - DECEMBER 22: A train carrying crude oil burns while derailed on December 22, 2020 in Custer, Washington. BNSF Railway Company released a statement saying the train was traveling north when seven tank cars derailed, resulting in a fire and evacuations of the area. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
CUSTER, Wash. (AP) – Officials with the Washington Department of Ecology say they plan to start removing the train cars that derailed last week in Whatcom County starting Monday.
The cause of the derailment is still unknown.
The tanker train hauling crude oil derailed near the town of Custer, Washington on Dec. 22.
About six train cars derailed.
A spokesperson for BNSF Railways said three cars ruptured, spilling an unknown amount of crude oil onto the ground. Crews worked through the weekend to remove the remaining oil from the train cars and will transport to a refinery in Ferndale.
Once that’s finished, the train cars can start to be removed, officials said.