Remote Fire Requires Tanker Trucks
Over thirty fire department personnel were on the scene of a fire on SW Ladd Hill Rd around 5pm today. With no fire hydrants available, Firefighters continued to shuttle water to the scene. and still have a few hours left to knock down the hot spots from re-igniting.
Cassandra Ulven with Tualtin Valley Fire & Rescue tells us the fire was already burning steady when crews arrived.
The resident was located unharmed, but his cat is still missing. The cause of the fire is still unknown.