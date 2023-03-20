KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Remembering William Hurt, a Year After His Death in Portland

March 20, 2023 10:07AM PDT
Actor William Hurt – photo courtesy of Arts Watch

Portland Broadcaster David Paull reached out to us about his interview with veteran actor William Hurt who passed away at the age of 71 on March 13, 2022 here in Portland.  For the one-year commemoration of his death, Stage and Studio on ArtsWatch created this encore of Paull’s insightful conversation with Hurt about the craft of acting when he was performing “No Man’s Land” at Artists Repertory Theatre with then long-time artistic director Allen Nause. Thanks to David and to Nicole Lane for arranging the interview.

You can hear the entire interview on ArtsWatch here:  https://www.orartswatch.org/stage-studio-william-hurt-on-acting-and-life

 

