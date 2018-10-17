Remembering Paul

Portland Ore – Portland Trail Blazers players and members of the front office spoke Tuesday about the death of owner Paul Allen. Neil Olshey, the Portland Trail Blazers’ president of basketball operations, and Chris McGowan, the team president and CEO, says they have been told to keep doing what they are doing. They praised Allen for his passion for the team and its players. Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL, died Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65 years old.