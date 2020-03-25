Remains Found In Washington State Identified, Death Deemed Suspicious
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say human remains found last week belong to an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in October.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the body was identified as Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez of Waterville.
The sheriff’s office says the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and are being investigated by multiple agencies.
She was originally reported missing to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019.
Her body was found last week in a ravine outside Wenatchee.