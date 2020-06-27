Remains Found In Salem Identified As 19 Year Old Man
Earlier this month, investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office recovered human remains in the crawl space below a duplex in Northeast Salem.
Early efforts to identify the remains were unsuccessful.
On June 24th, the Sheriff’s Office shared a sketch of the victim’s tattoos in an effort to help identify the remains.
Authorities say after receiving many tips from the community, the victim has been positively identified as 19 year old Josiah Bagnall of Salem.
Detectives are continuing to investigate his death and asking anyone with information to come forward.