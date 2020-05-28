Religious Gatherings Given Green Light In Washington State…With Restrictions
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Churches, mosques and synagogues in Washington state can resume in-person services, with those in counties in the second stage of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan allowed to have limited in-building services, with the remainder limited to outdoor services with no more than 100 people.
Religious organizations are required to have a plan that encompasses sanitation and physical distancing, limiting access points to buildings, and requiring all employees, members and visitors to wear face coverings, regardless of whether the service or event is inside or outside.
Additionally, while singing is permitted during a service, people must keep face coverings on, and choirs will not be allowed to perform during services.