Relief On The Way For Child Care Workers In King County

Jun 13, 2022 @ 12:43pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Citing low wages and COVID risk, King County and the City of Seattle will grant $7 million in one-time payments to child care workers.

The Seattle Times reports that Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine on Monday announced a batch of jointly funded one-time payments for child care workers.

The money comes from a $5 million allocation from the county’s Best Start for Kids levy and $2.4 million from the city’s JumpStart tax to aid child care workers.

The amount of individual payments will depend on the number of qualified applicants.

Constantine said he anticipates about 9,000 applications.

