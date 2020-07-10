Relief On The Way For Apple Growers
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that apple growers are now eligible for relief aid through a coronavirus food assistance program.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the department revised its criteria so apple growers qualify for payments, saying they experienced a sales price loss of at least 5% when selling products between Jan. 15 and April 15.
Previously, the department said apple growers were not eligible based on data it collected at a dozen terminal markets, despite industry officials arguing most sales happen outside those markets.