In Brief: A horror movie subject that has been done so many times that it has become a relic of its own.
Bunches of movies have been done where this demon or that possesses someone for evil. It’s a common horror movie thread. Once in awhile a producer will find an original angle for the genre.
Key words: once in awhile.
Relic isn’t in that category. Not even close. While it does have some originality in the concept, the execution is horrible. Horrifyingly horrible. That’s the true horror of a movie like Relic.
An old lady disappears. Her daughter and granddaughter show up and try to figure out what happened to her. A few days later, and out of the blue, the woman returns home. She’s bruised and hungry but no worse for wear. However, no matter how much she’s pressed, the lady will not say much about her experience.
Then — and no surprise to fans of horror films — strange things begin to happen.
You’re already yawning and a lot of you have seen so many films like this that you could almost write the script yourself. Noises happen in the night. Rooms are entered but once you do, finding a door to get out becomes impossible. The characters have no idea how to use a light switch and often walk through the house in the dark.
That’s one of my favorite horror movie “oh-come-on-now” moments. If you hear something or see strange movements in the house, you turn on the light. Duh. Horror movie victims just can’t seem to get around to that, or to at least grabbing a flashlight.
It’s just one of a bazillion problems with Relic.
The movie’s trio of actresses — Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Pink Panther redo), Bella Heathcote (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Robyn Nevin — give it their all but the script and concept given to them by director Natalie Erika James and her co-writer, Christian White just can’t get you anywhere remotely interesting.
It’s old, dusty and — as Webster defines relics — a remnant left after decay. So, in the end, Relic, itself, is a relic. And not a good one.
Director: Natalie Erika James
Stars: Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote, Robyn Nevin
Rated R for violence, mature themes and language. It’s a horrible horror movie. Been there and done that too many times and the whole subject is just boring. Give Relic a relic creating 1 on the Friday Flicks with Gary o to 5 scale.
You can stream this movie on a number of sources.
