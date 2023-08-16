KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Relax…The iPhone “Hang Up” Button Might Not Be Moving After All

August 16, 2023 3:41AM PDT
Credit: MGN

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone’s “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm.

The latest test, or beta, version of iOS 17, the next major update of the iPhone’s operating software, shows the red button right back in the center of the phone dialpad where it’s always been.

Of course, it’s always dangerous to draw firm conclusions from beta software releases, which are intended both to help engineers hunt down bugs and to gauge user reaction to changes large and small.

