Reintroduced California Condors Could Reach Oregon

PAGE, AZ - MARCH 22: A rare and endangered California condor flies through Marble Gorge, east of Grand Canyon National Park March 22, 2007 west of Page, Arizona. Condor managers taking blood samples from the 57 wild condors in Arizona both before and after hunting season find that all 57 condors test positive for contamination by lead matching the isotropic fingerprint of the lead commonly used in ammunition, and that those levels rise significantly by the end of the season. Many of the condors become so sick that biologists must re-capture them for lead-poisoning treatments. Several condors die each year. Experts believe the condors are ingesting the lead as they scavenge gut piles left behind hunters because lead bullets shatter and fragment inside the kill. Officials in Arizona are encouraging hunters to use copper bullets instead of lead-based ammunition and in California a coalition of conservation groups have sued the California Fish and Game Commission in an effort to force a ban on lead ammunition in Condor ranges. The condors in the Marble Canyon and Vermillion Cliffs area easily fly as far west as Lake Mead, by way of the Grand Canyon, and to Zion National Park and far into Utah. With a wingspan up to nine and a half feet, condors are the largest flying birds in North America. In 1982, when the world population of California condors dropped to only 22 and extinction was believed eminent, biologist captured them and began a captive breeding and release program which has increased the total population to 278, of which 132 now live in the wild in Arizona, California, and Baja California, Mexico. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A plan to reintroduce the California condor to the Redwood National Forest could mean the giant raptors will eventually repopulate Oregon’s Rogue Valley as well.

The Mail Tribune reports Friday that Northern California’s Yurok Tribe, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a detailed plan for the reintroduction in a recent environmental impact report.

The reintroduction in Redwood National Forest could lead to the birds also returning to southern Oregon — also part of the raptor’s historic range. The last condor sighting in Oregon was near the town of Drain in 1904.

The Oregon Zoo in Portland would hatch the condor chicks and they could be in the air over the Klamath River next year.

Condors have been re-established in Arizona, Southern California and Mexico.

