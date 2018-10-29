Reggie D….Unity
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Oct 29, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

On August 11th, Reggie Dee from X102, our sister station in West Palm Beach,  started walking across the country in his Walk For Unity.  He made it to Portland, so I had him talk to him about his journey….and his inspiration.

 

