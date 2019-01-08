Refuge Management Under Fire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The federal government recently fended off attacks from all sides while defending its management of six national wildlife refuges against legal challenges from farmers and environmentalists.

The Capital Press reports the U.S. Interior Department is facing three lawsuits filed by three environmental groups who allege its plans for the 200,000-acre Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex along the Oregon-California border violates several federal laws.

A fourth complaint from six farms and agriculture groups alleges the agency has unlawfully exceeded its authority by restricting leases of refuge land for agricultural purposes.

The agricultural plaintiffs -Tulelake Irrigation District, Klamath Water Users Association, Tally Ho Farms Partnership, Four H Organics, Woodhouse Farming and Seed Co. and Tulelake Growers Association – claim a comprehensive conservation plan adopted in 2017 will substantially reduce acreage available for farming within the refuge complex.