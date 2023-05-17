Reexamining FBI Investigations: Should Crime Statistics be Prohibited?

A leaked Justice Department draft proposal has ignited a heated debate as it suggests updated anti-discrimination guidelines that could potentially prohibit the use of crime statistics by FBI agents and other federal law enforcement in their law enforcement activities. These documents, exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller, shed light on the potential restrictions and have been shared by an anonymous source familiar with the proceedings, citing concerns of professional retaliation.

The proposed policy from the DOJ aims to expand limitations on the utilization of protected characteristics in law enforcement activities. It raises concerns by specifically addressing the use of “facially neutral factors as a proxy” for certain protected characteristics. Such a provision could significantly impact the way crime statistics are employed in investigations and operations, altering the traditional approach followed by the FBI and federal law enforcement agencies.

The revelation of these potential guidelines has sparked intense discussion and controversy, with proponents arguing that it would help combat discrimination and bias in law enforcement practices. On the other hand, critics express apprehension about the potential consequences of restricting the use of crime statistics. One of the most important tools for any law enforcement officer is information, so does it make sense for Joe Biden’s DOJ to tell the FBI they can’t use crime statistics anymore? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Currie Myers is a criminologist, and former sheriff and state trooper.