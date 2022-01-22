Redmond, Washington Man Charged In Strip Mall Fire

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) – Redmond Police say a 23-year-old man was charged in connection with a suspected arson at a strip mall in Redmond last week that destroyed two businesses and damaged three others.
Police say Tyndale Cubbo Santos Mariur was arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges.
He faces second-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges.
KOMO-TV reports on Jan. 14, firefighters responded to a fire that affected Tropea Ristorante Italiano, Redmond Pilates Center, Namaste Indian Restaurant, Sip Thai Bistro and Ocean Optical.
It wasn’t immediately known if Mariur has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.