Redmond, Washington Man Charged In Strip Mall Fire

Jan 21, 2022 @ 4:21pm

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) – Redmond Police say a 23-year-old man was charged in connection with a suspected arson at a strip mall in Redmond last week that destroyed two businesses and damaged three others.

Police say Tyndale Cubbo Santos Mariur was arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges.

He faces second-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges.

KOMO-TV reports on Jan. 14, firefighters responded to a fire that affected Tropea Ristorante Italiano, Redmond Pilates Center, Namaste Indian Restaurant, Sip Thai Bistro and Ocean Optical.

It wasn’t immediately known if Mariur has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

