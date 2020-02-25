      Weather Alert

Redmond Man Dies In Kiteboarding Accident

Feb 25, 2020 @ 12:11pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a 31-year-old Redmond man was killed Sunday in a kiteboarding accident at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

The Bulletin reports Zackary Hannan started kiteboarding about a year ago.

Kiteboarding involves being strapped to a wheeled board and pulled across the ground by a kite.

Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers says Hannan went to the fairgrounds to take advantage of high winds and had strapped into his kite but hadn’t yet secured his helmet.

A wind gust picked up Hannan’s kite, which pulled Hannan into the air about 30 feet.

He fell to the ground, striking his head on the asphalt parking lot.

