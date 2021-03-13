      Weather Alert

Redmond man accused of sexual child abuse

Mar 13, 2021 @ 6:00am

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond man is suspected of sexually abusing two children over an 11-year period.

Shane Darrell Kimball, 53, was arraigned Friday on 35 criminal counts related to the alleged sexual abuse from April 2006 to July 2017, The Bulletin reported.

He’s being held without bail at the Deschutes County jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Kimball is charged with nine counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of first-degree rape, 13 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four of second-degree sodomy and one of strangulation.

He has a plea hearing set for April 2.

