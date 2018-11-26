This time of year can get tricky for political talks during family gatherings, and it can also be really fun to play games. This new game, combines both.

It’s called Red, White and Schmooze.

Washington’s McKenna Hartman invented the game, “The goal of the game is to give impeachment points to your opponents and collect as few as possible yourself. You’re eliminated when you accumulate 10 impeachment points. The last remaining player is crowned POTUS.”

You can meet Hartman here, plus she shares all the who, what, where, when, why and how.

Let us know if you play!