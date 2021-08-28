Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of our area thru the day.

      Weather Alert
Red Flag Warning
URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR

ORZ604-290300-
/O.NEW.KPQR.FW.W.0012.210828T2000Z-210829T0300Z/
Willamette Valley-
840 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604…

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* Affected Area…The southern half of Fire Weather Zone 604. In
other words, the southern half of the Willamette Valley.

* Winds…North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering to 20 to 25 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Avoid
outdoor burning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

$$

For more information visit: http://weather.gov/portland

