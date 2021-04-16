Red Flag Warning For Willamette Valley As Of 11AM
PORTLAND, Ore– The National Weather Service has issued the warning for the Willamette Valley, the Coast range, Foothills of the Cascades and the Foothills of Lane County. The warning extends from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM tonight. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph near the West end of the Columbia Gorge.
We’ve only received .09 inches of rain in April . The concern is for the spread for fast moving fire that could threaten life and property. The humidity is low and it’s supposed to be near 80 degrees today straight on through the weekend.