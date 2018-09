Red Cross Responds To Hurricanes Florence And Olivia

Portland, Or- The Red Cross in Portland has sent two dozen volunteers to help relief efforts for Hurricane Florence in the east and Hurricane Olivia to the west. Amelia Holmes with the Red Cross says they are holding a number of recruitment events this week and those new volunteers could be sent to help with either Hurricane Florence or Olivia.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 – SALEM

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Salem Office

675 Orchard Heights Rd NW

Salem, OR 97304

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 – ROSEBURG

1 – 4 p.m.

Red Cross Roseburg Office

1176 NW Garden Valley Blvd.

Roseburg, OR 97471

Thursday, September 13, 2018 – VANCOUVER

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Vancouver Office

5109 NE 82nd Ave.

Vancouver, WA 98662

Thursday, September 13, 2018 – ST. HELENS

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

OSU Extension Center

505 N Columbia River Hwy.

St. Helens, OR 97051

Friday, September 14, 2018 – BEND

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Bend Office

815 SW Bond St.

Bend, OR 97702

Friday, September 14, 2018 – PORTLAND

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Portland Office

3131 N. Vancouver Ave

Portland, OR 97227

Friday, September 14, 2018 – MEDFORD

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Medford Office

1050 Crater Lake Ave.

Medford, OR 97504