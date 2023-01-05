Recreational Crabbing Reopens Along Entire Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Ore. – Recreational crabbing is now reopen on the entire Oregon Coast.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW say two consecutive tests show acid levels are below the closure threshold.

Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remains open.

However, razor clamming is still closed.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.