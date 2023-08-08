Record Lotter Jackpot Up For Grabs Tonight

Salem, Ore. – The current Mega Millions jackpot is marked as the largest in history, offering a prize of approximately $1.55 billion in the upcoming drawing.

During the ongoing jackpot escalation since mid-April, Mega Millions players in Oregon have collectively won over $2 million in prizes. Around one-third of the game’s sales contribute to state beneficiaries, supporting areas such as economic development, education, veteran services, and state parks.

Prior to a recent $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot win in California, both Powerball and Mega Millions had simultaneously surpassed $500 million. For Oregon players, Powerball produced winnings totaling more than $4 million. Moreover, an Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket bought in Portland resulted in a $3.3 million prize on August 2.

Tina Erickson, the Oregon Lottery’s product manager, highlighted the growth in excitement and participation as jackpot amounts reach record levels. The increased participation leads to a higher number of winners overall, contributing to state programs.

Tickets for the Mega Millions game can be purchased for $2 each until 6:59 p.m. on the drawing day, which occurs on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Oregon Lottery retailers benefit from increased ticket sales through commissions and bonus payments for lower-tier winnings. For instance, an Oregon retailer selling a $1 million ticket would receive a $10,000 bonus.

Mega Millions tickets are available in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.