Record Jobless Benefits Claims In Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – As the COVID-19 pandemic claims more jobs, a record number of people in Oregon filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week.
The state employment department says that during the week starting March 22, it received 92,700 initial claims – a 21% increase from the previous week, which also set a record.
Gov. Kate Brown said she would call a special legislative session once state officials have a clearer picture of how a federal economic stimulus package will benefit Oregon, so scarce state dollars can fill as many gaps as possible.
The package includes investments in essential medical supplies, expanded unemployment insurance, and increased support for small businesses.