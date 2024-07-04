Record Heat Expected

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Friday July 5th through at least July 7th.

Temperatures are expected to be as high as 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday in the greater Portland area.

Medical Providers are urging people to use caution this Independence day holiday weekend and drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun in order to avoid the possibility of heat stroke, fatigue, and dehydration.

Oregon isn’t the only area facing record temperatures. Heat watches and warnings are in effect for 110 million people throughout 21 states for the holiday weekend. Some Western states could deal with historic extreme heat over the next few days with temperatures possible of 115 degrees in some areas. Excessive heat warnings are in place for parts of Arizona, southern Nevada and much of California. Excessive humidity and heat will be felt from Nashville to New Orleans through Thursday but the region will cool off by Friday.