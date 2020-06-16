Record COVID-19 Numbers In Oregon Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. – A new record COVID-19 case count Tuesday in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 278 new positive tests and presumed cases. That brings the state’s total to 6,098.
119 of those cases are from an outbreak connected to a church in Union County.
Multnomah County also reports 42 new positive tests and presumed cases.
173,440 have tested negative For the virus.
Also reported Tuesday is two new deaths from the virus, bringing the total tally to 182 deaths.
One of the deaths is an 89-year-old Clackamas County man, while the other is an 85-year-old Marion County woman.
Both had underlying medical conditions.
141 people are in the hospital fighting the virus, while 22 people are on a ventilator.
Almost 2500 people are considered recovered.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (21), Crook (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (1), Lincoln (17), Marion (22), Morrow (2), Multnomah (42), Umatilla (1), Union (119), Wasco (1), Washington (37), Yamhill (2).