Record-Breaking Year Of Drought In Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – This has been a record-breaking year of drought in much of Eastern Washington.
The state Department of Ecology says that in April a huge volume of snow in the Cascade Range measured in at 132 percent of normal statewide, raising hopes of an abundant water year.
Today, 16 Washington counties, including 13 in eastern Washington, are drier than they’ve ever been since record-keeping began in 1895.
According to the National Weather Service, from March to August the state saw just 6.90 inches of precipitation.
Normal during that time is 13.03 inches.