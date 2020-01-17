Record Breaking Sailing….Scottish Style
Three brothers from Edinburgh, Scotland have smashed the world record for rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.
They beat the record by six days. Brothers Lachlan, Jamie, and Ewan MacLean (all in their 20’s), rowed from La Gomera in Spain to Antigua in the Caribbean. They completed the journey in 35 days, nine hours and nine minutes. They traveled 3,000-miles in all and slept in 2 or 4 hour shifts round the clock.
They spent the last 20 days of the trip without any music or audio books, because sun and water damaged their phone cables. One of the brothers says this was the most DEFINING experience of his life. He says he’s looking forward to talking to someone else besides his brothers. Ya think?
READ MORE