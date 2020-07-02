Record Breaking COVID-19 Count In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Another record breaking day in Oregon.
The state reporting Thursday 375 new positive tests and presumed cases of COVID-19.
That’s easily the highest case count since the start of the pandemic.
The total tally now in Oregon is 9,294 cases.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (16), Marion (32), Morrow (8), Multnomah (64), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (88), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (67), and Yamhill (5).
241,760 people have tested negative for the virus.
The state also reporting Thursday 1 new death.
That brings the death toll to 209.
The 73-year-old woman lived in Klamath County and had underlying medical conditions.
173 people are currently hospitalized, while 25 people are on a ventilator.
Over 2700 people are considered recovered.