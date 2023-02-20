Record 6,542 Guns Intercepted At US Airport Security In 2022

FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla, on April 23, 2022. The TSA said Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, it is raising the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag to a maximum fine to $14,950 after intercepting a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year. Previously it was $13,910..(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country.

The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542.

The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what’s going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.”

Experts don’t think it’s an epidemic of would-be hijackers.

Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them.

But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint.

The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.