Reciprocal Nursing Licenses in Washington: Pros and Cons

Should Washington allow reciprocal nursing licenses? A bipartisan bill that aims to address one of Washington state’s most pressing workforce challenges is making its way through the legislature. Senate Bill 5499, which recently cleared the state Senate with a vote of 40-8 (and one excused), would allow the state to join the multistate Nurse Licensure Compact, which already includes 37 other states. The compact would enable Washington state hospitals and caregivers to better serve patients in need. For more information, Lars speaks with Elizabeth Hovde, a Research Analyst, and Director of the Centers for Worker Rights & Health Care at the Washington Policy Center.