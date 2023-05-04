Recession Looming? Expert Predictions on the State of the US Economy

As the world slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the US economy continues to show signs of uncertainty. Experts are divided on whether the country is on the brink of a recession or not. The US economy contracted sharply last year due to the pandemic, but has since rebounded strongly. However, there are concerns about the impact of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages, which could potentially lead to an economic downturn.

While things were uncertain as we came out of covid when it comes to our economy, we seemed to be relatively okay, but are we on the verge of the massive recession experts expected at the end of lockdown? For more information, Lars speaks with William Luther, the Director of the American Institute for Economic Research’s Sound Money Project and an Associate Professor of Economics at Florida Atlantic University.