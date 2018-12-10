Recently Appointed SeaTac Councilwoman Dies In Head-On Crash

SEATTLE (AP) – A woman appointed to the SeaTac City Council seven weeks ago has died in a traffic crash.

The Seattle Times reports Amina Ahmed died Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

A preliminary investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office indicates Ahmed’s vehicle crossed the road’s center line. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Mayor Erin Sitterley says the news is devastating to city leaders

He says Ahmed was widely known and admired for her work helping immigrants and refugees.

She recently led a nonprofit organization that helps residents connect with training, education and jobs.

The council unanimously chose Ahmed to take an open seat after interviewing candidates in mid-October. She was sworn in Oct. 23.