Recent Snow Good News For Oregon’s Snow Pack

Jan 15, 2020 @ 3:10pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Widespread snowstorms have boosted Oregon’s previously anemic snow pack to almost normal levels statewide in just two weeks.

The biggest improvements in what is called “snow-water equivalent” are in the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes basins.

Those areas were at 26% of normal on Dec. 30 and are now at 90% of normal.

Last year saw something similar unfold in Oregon.

Snowpack was lagging then as well, but a series of storms hit in February that boosted the snow-water equivalent.

Snowpack is a crucial source of water for farms, especially in Eastern Oregon.

