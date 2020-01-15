Recent Snow Good News For Oregon’s Snow Pack
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Widespread snowstorms have boosted Oregon’s previously anemic snow pack to almost normal levels statewide in just two weeks.
The biggest improvements in what is called “snow-water equivalent” are in the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes basins.
Those areas were at 26% of normal on Dec. 30 and are now at 90% of normal.
Last year saw something similar unfold in Oregon.
Snowpack was lagging then as well, but a series of storms hit in February that boosted the snow-water equivalent.
Snowpack is a crucial source of water for farms, especially in Eastern Oregon.